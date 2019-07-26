Michigan Wolverines Football: Lavert Hill Named To Walter Camp Watch List
Rounding out the two-week run of preseason award watch list announcements, Michigan Wolverines senior cornerback Lavert Hill earned a spot on another prestigious award watch list Friday.
Hill was named to the Walter Camp Award watch list, which is given annually to the top player in college football. He was one of 40 players to appear on the list. He was also named to the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Award watch lists, which are given to the top defender in the nation and the Jim Thorpe Award watch list given to the top defensive back in college football.
Hill was a Thorpe Award semifinalist for the award last season and started all 13 games at cornerback. He made 14 solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. The Associated Press named him to the third-team All-America and he was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection.
The list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced live on ESPN on December 12. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 53rd annual national awards banquet on January 18, 2020 in New Haven, Conn.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The other Michigan opponents that appear on this watch list include Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, Wisconsin running back Johnathan Taylor and Michigan State defensive lineman Kenny Willekes.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook