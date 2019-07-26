Rounding out the two-week run of preseason award watch list announcements, Michigan Wolverines senior cornerback Lavert Hill earned a spot on another prestigious award watch list Friday. Hill was named to the Walter Camp Award watch list, which is given annually to the top player in college football. He was one of 40 players to appear on the list. He was also named to the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Award watch lists, which are given to the top defender in the nation and the Jim Thorpe Award watch list given to the top defensive back in college football.

Michigan Wolverines senior cornerback Lavert Hill was named to his fourth preseason award watch list Friday. (Brandon Brown)

Hill was a Thorpe Award semifinalist for the award last season and started all 13 games at cornerback. He made 14 solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. The Associated Press named him to the third-team All-America and he was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection.

The list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced live on ESPN on December 12. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 53rd annual national awards banquet on January 18, 2020 in New Haven, Conn.