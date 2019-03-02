Saturday Live Blog: Michigan Wolverines At The NFL Combine
Keep it locked here all afternoon as we provide updates surrounding the Wolverine players at the NFL combine.
Tight end Zach Gentry will be the focus today as he goes through his on-field testing.
Saturday's Updates:
10:14 AM — Zach Gentry runs a 4.92 40-yard dash in his first attempt at the 40-yard dash.
"He's probably a later round pick," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "He has some upside as a developmental player and will probably be an in-line tight end."
