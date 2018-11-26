Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

The regular-season has come to a close, and we take a look back at what all went wrong in Michigan's loss to Ohio State over the weekend.

With Michigan trailing 27-19 midway through the third quarter, redshirt sophomore Will Hart lined up to punt deep in his own territory.

His punt was blocked, however, and OSU ran it back 33 yards for a touchdown to make the score 34-19.

The play felt like the dagger for U-M in a lot of ways, and the Wolverines never came closer than 16 points from that point on.