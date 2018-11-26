Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
The regular-season has come to a close, and we take a look back at what all went wrong in Michigan's loss to Ohio State over the weekend.
Key Moment of the Game:
With Michigan trailing 27-19 midway through the third quarter, redshirt sophomore Will Hart lined up to punt deep in his own territory.
His punt was blocked, however, and OSU ran it back 33 yards for a touchdown to make the score 34-19.
The play felt like the dagger for U-M in a lot of ways, and the Wolverines never came closer than 16 points from that point on.
Three Things That Worked:
1. Nico Collins' play
The sophomore receiver was one of the few bright spots for U-M on the day. He hauled in four grabs for a career-high 91 yards and two touchdowns, and was one of the few Wolverines who actually made plays on Saturday afternoon.
2. Field goal kicking
This one is a blessing and a curse — the positive aspect is obviously that two field goals were made, but the negative is that it shows how two U-M drives stalled yet again. Freshman Jake Moody is now a perfect 8-for-8 on the year, and made a career-long 39-yarder during the game.
3. N/A
Three Things That Didn't Work:
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news