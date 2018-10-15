Shea Patterson rushed for a career-high 90 yards on Saturday. Lon Horwedel

Michigan extended its winning streak to six games after Saturday's beatdown of Wisconsin, and will next turn its attention to a contest with MSU. First, we dive into the numbers and matchups of this weekend's affair with the Badgers.

Key Moment of the Game:

Leading just 13-7 early in the third quarter, the Wolverines were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half from their own 44-yard line. However, a unique call was made by the officials as redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart boomed the ball away to the Badgers. Wisconsin was called for 'roughing the snapper,' as it hit redshirt sophomore long snapper Camaron Cheeseman prior to the one-second timeframe he is allowed to have upon snapping the ball. The 15-yard penalty gave the Maize and Blue a first down, and junior quarterback Shea Patterson capped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run two minutes later, putting Michigan up 21-7. It was all Wolverines from that point on.

Three Things That Worked: