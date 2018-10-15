Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
Michigan extended its winning streak to six games after Saturday's beatdown of Wisconsin, and will next turn its attention to a contest with MSU.
First, we dive into the numbers and matchups of this weekend's affair with the Badgers.
Key Moment of the Game:
Leading just 13-7 early in the third quarter, the Wolverines were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half from their own 44-yard line.
However, a unique call was made by the officials as redshirt sophomore punter Will Hart boomed the ball away to the Badgers.
Wisconsin was called for 'roughing the snapper,' as it hit redshirt sophomore long snapper Camaron Cheeseman prior to the one-second timeframe he is allowed to have upon snapping the ball.
The 15-yard penalty gave the Maize and Blue a first down, and junior quarterback Shea Patterson capped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run two minutes later, putting Michigan up 21-7.
It was all Wolverines from that point on.
Three Things That Worked:
1. Rush offense
Michigan absolutely tore up Wisconsin on the ground, rushing for 320 yards and averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Senior running back Karan Higdon led the way with 105 yards, while Patterson chipped in 90.
2. Every level of the defense
Michigan's defense put on a dominant effort on Saturday, holding Wisconsin to 283 yards, including only 100 through the air. Redshirt junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook wasn't able to get anything going all night (7-of-20, a TD and two picks), while sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor was basically taken out of the equation (six carries for 22 yards in the second half) once U-M built a two-score lead.
3. Making a statement
The Wolverines have won six games in a row since the season-opening loss at Notre Dame, and are clearly playing their best ball of the season. They are also one of the hottest teams in the country as they head into a potential two-game make-or-break stretch that includes a trip to Michigan State and a home visit from Penn State, respectively.
Three Things That Didn't Work:
