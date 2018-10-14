Michigan's ground game has continually improved all season, and put on its best effort of the year in Saturday night's win over Wisconsin.

The Wolverines racked up 320 yards on the ground, and averaged 6.7 yards per carry on a Wisconsin front seven that had only been yielding 130.2 entering the contest.

Senior running back Karan Higdon led the way, racking up 105 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The senior's effort marked his fifth straight 100-yard outing and the ninth of his career, with the Wolverines coming out victorious in all nine.

In fact, Higdon has rushed for at least 100 yards in five straight outings, becoming the first Wolverine to do so since quarterback Denard Robinson in 2010, and the first U-M running back since Mike Hart in 2007.

“Karan is a horse," junior quarterback Shea Patterson said after the game. "He’s our horse and the leader on the offense — we follow him. He sets the tone for the game and opens up everything else.”

The U-M quarterbacks were actually heavily involved in the rushing attack as well, most notably Patterson.

He got the action started with an 81-yard scamper early in the second quarter, on a drive that was capped off with two-yard touchdown run from Higdon to put the Maize and Blue up 7-0 at the time.

"Shea really got things going in the first quarter with the long run, and the touchdown run he had [in the third quarter]," head coach Jim Harbaugh noted in the postgame. "He allowed us to stretch their defense and all their gaps. We made them cover and account for as many gaps as we could. It was just a good game plan that was well executed."

Patterson wound up rushing for 90 yards on 10 carries, while redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey even joined in on the action in the fourth quarter, finding the end zone on a 44-yard run.

A third signal caller in freshman Joe Milton (two carries for 22 yards) made his Wolverine debut, showing plenty of mobility and athleticism on a 23-yard rush late in the fourth quarter.

Due to the NCAA's new redshirt rule, Milton will be allowed to play in three more games this year and still retain his year of eligibility.