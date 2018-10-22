The Wolverines picked up a huge 21-7 victory at MSU on Saturday, and we take a second look at the contest with this week's edition of Monday Morning Quarterbacking.

With the game tied at 7-7 late in the third quarter and both offenses stalling, it was fair to wonder how in the world either team was going to score.

Michigan quickly changed that narrative, though, when it began at its own 21-yard line with 2:24 to go in the quarter.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson took the snap from shotgun and threw a deep ball down the near sideline to sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

He caught it in stride and eluded a diving shoestring tackle attempt from sophomore cornerback Tre Person, before sprinting into the end zone for a 79-yard score.

The play put Michigan up 14-7 and swung the game's momentum on a dime, as the Spartans never even threatened again from that point on.