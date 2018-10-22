Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
The Wolverines picked up a huge 21-7 victory at MSU on Saturday, and we take a second look at the contest with this week's edition of Monday Morning Quarterbacking.
Key Moment of the Game:
With the game tied at 7-7 late in the third quarter and both offenses stalling, it was fair to wonder how in the world either team was going to score.
Michigan quickly changed that narrative, though, when it began at its own 21-yard line with 2:24 to go in the quarter.
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson took the snap from shotgun and threw a deep ball down the near sideline to sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.
He caught it in stride and eluded a diving shoestring tackle attempt from sophomore cornerback Tre Person, before sprinting into the end zone for a 79-yard score.
The play put Michigan up 14-7 and swung the game's momentum on a dime, as the Spartans never even threatened again from that point on.
Three Things That Worked:
1. The entire defense
Michigan's defense couldn't have dominated MSU in a more impressive fashion, holding them to just 94 yards and 0-of-12 on third downs. The Spartans were forced to punt on 12 of their 15 possessions in the contest, and their only score came after a U-M fumble on its own eight-yard line.
2. Rushing attack
MSU had the best rushing defense in the nation entering the game, and senior running back Karan Higdon racked up 144 yards on it. Michigan as a team compiled 183 on the ground, and showcased once again how far its offensive line has come since the season-opening loss at Notre Dame.
3. Resiliency and grit
When Michigan fumbled at its own eight-yard line and MSU proceed to tie the game at 7-7 in the third quarter, many of the Wolverine teams of the last 10 years would have folded. This group didn't, though, and actually played perhaps its best football of the day from that point on, once again proving how mentally strong this season's team is.
Three Things That Didn't Work:
