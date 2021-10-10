Michigan Wolverines Football: Morning After Musings — Nebraska

Morning after thoughts following Michgan's 32-29 win at Nebraska.

First off, running back Hassan Haskins ... wow. This is one of those 'they liked him on film' guys who turns out to be one of your most valuable players. He's not a burner, but he's going to win games for you with the things he does.

In addition to some bone crushing blocks in pass pro (Skene and I will break those down in the film review), he's just one of those guys who moves the chains — not a burner, but always gets a few extra yards and is more athletic than given credit.

Been trying to think of who he reminds us of compared to past Michigan backs. B.J. Askew comes to mind. He was much more athletic than advertised, too, felt like a fullback playing tailback (and really was) ... oh, and he spent a handful of seasons in the NFL.

MORE ... MORNING AFTER MICHIGAN - NEBRASKA MUSINGS

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 32, Nebraska 29: Notes, Quotes & Observations

RELATED: Offense Notes: 'Different' Michigan Team Brought Answers To Lincoln



