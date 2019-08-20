New Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has been more than pleased with the talent he inherited in his first season. Several, though, have wondered how he’ll get playing time for all of them.

We tackle that question and more in this edition of News and Views.

NEWS: Seniors Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson are the starting SAM and VIPER, respectively, but those two positions generally aren’t on the field at the same time, Uche said recently.

CAMPANILE: “From a package perspective, coach [Don] Brown always does a great job with that, getting different groups of guys on the field at certain times. In this system we have more packages than anywhere I’ve ever been.

RELATED: Linebackers are Having an 'Outstanding Camp'

RELATED: Michigan is No. 7 in the AP Poll