News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 13:43:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Can Uche & Hudson Play Together?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

New Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has been more than pleased with the talent he inherited in his first season. Several, though, have wondered how he’ll get playing time for all of them.

We tackle that question and more in this edition of News and Views.

NEWS: Seniors Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson are the starting SAM and VIPER, respectively, but those two positions generally aren’t on the field at the same time, Uche said recently.

CAMPANILE: “From a package perspective, coach [Don] Brown always does a great job with that, getting different groups of guys on the field at certain times. In this system we have more packages than anywhere I’ve ever been.

RELATED: Linebackers are Having an 'Outstanding Camp'

RELATED: Michigan is No. 7 in the AP Poll

Owlbahume75ygzdpro0a
Michigan Wolverines football senior linebacker Josh Uche can and will play rush end, too. (Brandon Brown)

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}