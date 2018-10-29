Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football News & Views: Harbaugh On Stueber, Safeties

Josh Metellus has had an All-Big Ten season ... so far.
Michigan head coach tackled a number of topics at his Monday press conference. We weigh in on his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan’s safeties have been playing lights out both in run support and in coverage this year, part of the nation’s top defense overall and best pass defense.

HARBAUGH: “They’re playing really good ball. [Junior] Josh Metellus is playing really well, coverage and getting his hands on balls. His tackling. They've really improved in all areas, are doing a fantastic job.”

VIEWS: What a difference a year makes. Senior Tyree Kinnel, too, has been very good, and while the Wolverines have mixed in a little zone (as in, very little), these guys are going to continue to be asked to play man coverage against some really good receivers.

