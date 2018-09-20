Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 08:58:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football News & Views: Dissecting Jim Harbaugh’s Comments

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are 2-1 and set to face Nebraska Saturday.
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan will face Nebraska Saturday at noon at Michigan Stadium. Jim Harbuagh talked about the Cornhuskers and more this week … we tackle his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: Junior linebacker Devin Bush is playing at an All-Big Ten level through three games. He’s notched 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Harbaugh was asked recently about improving sophomore Josh Ross, but he couldn’t help but mention Bush.

HARBAUGH: “[Ross] is improving. He got a penalty in the SMU game they thought was pass interference, but that’s another one we’re asking for clarification. I thought he just redirected a receiver. He’s playing well.

{{ article.author_name }}