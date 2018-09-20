Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan will face Nebraska Saturday at noon at Michigan Stadium. Jim Harbuagh talked about the Cornhuskers and more this week … we tackle his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: Junior linebacker Devin Bush is playing at an All-Big Ten level through three games. He’s notched 22 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Harbaugh was asked recently about improving sophomore Josh Ross, but he couldn’t help but mention Bush.

HARBAUGH: “[Ross] is improving. He got a penalty in the SMU game they thought was pass interference, but that’s another one we’re asking for clarification. I thought he just redirected a receiver. He’s playing well.