Here is a closer look at the dollar amounts each of them signed for, including the undrafted Wolverines who have latched on with NFL clubs:

With NFL mini-camps now underway across the league, all of U-M's rookies have reportedly put pen to paper in regards to their rookie contracts.

Devin Bush

With linebacker Devin Bush inking his deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 13, all five of Michigan's drafted players have now reportedly signed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the linebacker's deal was a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year, worth $18,871,768.

It will run through the 2022 (with the option for 2023) season, with the annual salaries consisting of $495,000 in 2019, $1,352,808 in 2020, $2,210,616 in 2021 and $3,068,424 in 2022.

In fact, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it is the largest rookie contract the organization has ever handed out.

"It was fun getting back in football mode and learning the plays," Bush said on the first day of Pittsburgh's mini-camp.

"I have a lot to learn, including the language of the defense and how to get comfortable with the plays. I know the concepts though and what we're trying to run.

"I just got out there [on the first day] and was vocal, and just trusted what I saw. I want to get more familiar with the playbook and get more comfortable in my play calling abilities.

"I'd like to show I belong here in Pittsburgh and in the NFL, and how I'm going to play here for a long time."