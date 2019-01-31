Former Michigan running back Karan Higdon made a minimal impact at last Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., carrying just five times for 18 yards.

It should also be noted, however, that his five carries were actually the third most on the North squad, behind Dexter Williams' (Notre Dame) 11, and Tony Pollard's (Memphis) eight.

NFL draft analyst Dion Caputi of NationalFootballPost.com was kind enough to swing by and help break down not only Higdon's performance in the Senior Bowl itself, but also his week of practice in Mobile.