NFL Draft Analyst Recaps Karan Higdon's Week At The Senior Bowl
Former Michigan running back Karan Higdon made a minimal impact at last Saturday's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., carrying just five times for 18 yards.
It should also be noted, however, that his five carries were actually the third most on the North squad, behind Dexter Williams' (Notre Dame) 11, and Tony Pollard's (Memphis) eight.
NFL draft analyst Dion Caputi of NationalFootballPost.com was kind enough to swing by and help break down not only Higdon's performance in the Senior Bowl itself, but also his week of practice in Mobile.
“The whole process began with the weigh-ins, and Higdon came in as the smallest running back there — from a hands, arms, wingspan, height and weight perspective," Caputi began.
"By now, people have a pretty good idea of what kind of running back he is, and what he’ll be at the next level.
"I actually went in with low expectations for him, knowing he had a lot of room to improve and elevate his stock.
"I don’t want to say Higdon was anonymous in comparison to some of the other guys throughout the week of practice, but he didn’t necessarily stand out.
