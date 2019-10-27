The Michigan Wolverines' football team made significant leaps in both the AP and Coaches Polls today following its 45-14 destruction of Notre Dame last night. U-M climbed exactly five spots in both sets of rankings, ascending to No. 15 in the Coaches edition and to No. 14 in the AP.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team increased its home winning streak to 12 games last night. (AP Images)

Notre Dame, meanwhile, took a hefty tumble to No. 16 on both lists (the Irish had been No. 8 in the AP coming in). The Wolverines are actually not the highest rated two-loss team in the country, however, with 6-2 Auburn holding that distinction at No. 11 (the Tigers only fell two spots after their 23-20 loss at LSU yesterday). The Big Ten now has six teams ranked inside the AP top-25, with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Penn State, No. 13 Minnesota, No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 19 Iowa being the five other conference foes that haven't been mentioned yet. Though obviously not ranked, the next closest Big Ten team outside the top 25 is actually a 6-2 Indiana squad, checking in at No. 33 in the AP (U-M will head to Bloomington on Nov. 23).

U-M's 45-14 blowout of Notre Dame was its third largest margin of victory ever against the Irish, trailing only 38-0 beatdowns in 2003 and 2007. The 45 points Michigan posted, meanwhile, were the second most it had ever racked up on the Irish, with the 47 in 2006 still being the most. The Maize and Blue will next travel to Maryland on Saturday to square off with a 3-5 Terrapins squad who has lost three games in a row.

AP Poll

Coaches Poll