Two of the Michigan Wolverines' best offensive football players in the 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State were redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black and freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, both of whom have made little to no impact during their U-M careers (Black had just 14 career catches prior to Saturday and Charbonnet had obviously never played in a collegiate game before).

Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet came to U-M as the No. 60 player in the country out of high school. (AP Images)

The wideout hauled in four receptions for 80 yards against the Blue Raiders, including a 36-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Shea Patterson with 21 seconds to go in the first quarter, giving the Maize and Blue a 10-7 lead at the time.

In fact, the 80 yards were the second-most of Black's career, narrowly trailing the 83 he hauled in against Florida in the 2017 season-opener. "I liked it," head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. "He got off to a hot start, had a touchdown and made some real good catches over the middle. It was nice to see him out there healthy and playing from the start of the season. "Tarik started cramping a little bit and got an IV at halftime, but there are some things to work on there." Charbonnet, meanwhile, earned the starting nod against MTSU and racked up 90 yards on just eight carries, including a 41-yard run in the fourth quarter. The freshman recorded 41 more yards on the ground than any other Wolverine player, with redshirt freshman running back Christian Turner's 49 being the next closest. "We just felt like Zach throughout training camp was performing at the highest level," Harbaugh noted when asked why the freshman was tabbed as the starter. "He was No. 1 on the depth chart when we finally made one, and I thought he played really well — in protection and seeing the holes, making the cuts and protecting the ball. He looked like a very experienced back out there to me and the stage wasn’t too big for him. "Zach played physical but yet had his eyes open and was seeing the lanes, making the cuts and looked really good."

Harbaugh Sticks To His Word, Plays Both Patterson And McCaffrey At Quarterback

Harbaugh had revealed at Big Ten Media Days in July that he planned on playing both Patterson and redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey at quarterback in every game, and that's exactly what he did on Saturday. The senior started the contest and led the offense during the first half, tossing three scores (a 36-yarder to Black, and 28-yarders to junior wideout Nico Collins and senior tight end Sean McKeon) to give U-M a 27-14 lead at the break. "That's big for any quarterback to throw for three touchdown passes in a game," Harbaugh exclaimed. "Where he was excellent, outstanding was in was managing the checks. They threw a lot of zero blitz at us which is hard to pick up, but he got us into the right play four or five times — two resulted in touchdown passes and a couple other option checks and running checks." The only appearances of McCaffrey in the first half were when he was lined up at wideout on a few plays and put in motion, before he took over at quarterback with U-M leading 27-14 and 3:40 remaining in the third quarter. The redshirt sophomore then engineered a five-play, 44-yard scoring drive that he capped off with a six-yard scoring run to put Michigan up 33-14 (the two-point conversion failed). Patterson ended the day 17-of-29 through the air for 203 yards, three scores and no picks, while McCaffrey went 2-for-2 for 17 yards. "As we said, we wanted to play both quarterbacks together at times and separately at times," Harbaugh reiterated after the game. "As I said at first, this is a new offense and I thought for a first time out, it was good. Can it be better? Yeah, sure. And that’s what we’ll be striving for."

Miscellaneous Notes