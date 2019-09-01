Michigan's 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State featured a number of highlight performers. Here's our top five. 1. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson — Yes, he put the ball on the turf multiple times, including a fumble on the opening play from scrimmage. Yes, he was hard on himself in the postgame, and justifiably so at times. He was also productive in a new offense, throwing for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 17 completions. He’s not happy, but he made things happen. 2. Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas — For starters, Thomas started, which came as a huge surprise to many. Afflicted by colitis in the days leading up to the season, he’d just recently returned to practice. So to get him back in uniform was a big deal. It became bigger when he recovered a fumble and made an interception in his first time back, while providing steady pass coverage.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson beat himself up in the postgame, but he sparked plenty of offense.