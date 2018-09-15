Michigan's passing attack put on an impressive display in a 45-20 win over SMU on Saturday.

After tossing three touchdown passes last week against Western Michigan, junior quarterback Shea Patterson threw three more against the Mustangs, with all of them going to sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The first came in the second quarter when Patterson found the wide-open sophomore for a 35-yard score to put the Wolverines up 14-7 with just 2:34 to go before halftime.

The second one occurred with 9:07 remaining in the third when the junior signal-caller lobbed a short seven-yard fade to Peoples-Jones as he was being defended in man coverage.

The trifecta was completed with 1:23 to go in the third quarter, when Patterson threw a deep ball to the Detroit native in the end zone for a 41-yard pitch and catch.

“I’ve got a lot of teammates that make my job easy," Peoples-Jones said after the game. "Shea is out here delivering beautiful balls that are very catchable, and makes it very easy to catch the ball and run.”

The sophomore receiver hauled in 90 yards on the afternoon, but redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry's 95 yards actually led the team.

The tight end only caught four passes, but they were receptions of 32, 28, 24 and 10 yards, equating out to a 23.8 yard per catch average.

Patterson had plenty of praise for both of his leading targets in the postgame.

“Donovan is a freak athlete," the quarterback exclaimed. "I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do. He's very smart, fast, and football savvy. I know if I throw it, I’ve just got to put it up in his vicinity, and there’s a lot of trust in him.

“Zach is also a very special player at 6-7, 6-8. Even when he’s got a guy on him, I'm just putting it high for him to go up and grab it. He’s a huge aspect in this offense, especially in the run game, because he’s a great blocker."

Patterson threw for 237 yards on the Mustangs, narrowly edging out the 227 he tossed at Notre Dame on Sept. 1 for the most in his short Michigan career.

The only blemish of the game came when he tossed an interception at the SMU two-yard line, which marked his second pick of the year.

Patterson has now tossed three touchdown passes in consecutive games, the first time a U-M signal-caller has done so since Wilton Speight threw three against Hawai'i and four versus UCF on Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 of 2016, respectively.