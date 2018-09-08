Michigan's ground game couldn't get anything going last week against Notre Dame (58 rushing yards), but exploded in a big way in a 49-3 victory over Western Michigan.

Senior running back Karan Higdon ran for 156 yards and a touchdown, while averaging an impressive 12 yards per carry.

The majority of his yards actually came in the first quarter, though.

His 67-yard scoring run gave him 121 with 4:11 to go in the first frame, and also spotted the Wolverines a 14-0 lead.

In fact, the team posted 21 points in the first quarter alone (the first time it tallied 21 in a single stanza since a 41-8 victory over Illinois in 2016) and 208 yards of offense, with 140 of them coming from Higdon.

The senior's 140 yards were the most by a U-M player in one quarter since signal caller Denard Robinson racked up 152 in the first frame of a 28-24 victory over Notre Dame in 2010.

Junior Chris Evans chipped in 86 yards and two scores, while junior Tru Wilson added 54 yards of his own.

Michigan's offensive line deserves plenty of the credit as well.

A unit that allowed three sacks and seven tackles for loss last week against the Irish only allow3e two of the former and five of the latter.

“That was our O-line doing their job," Higdon exclaimed after the game. "Credit them, because they worked their tails off today. I wouldn’t be here talking to you guys if it wasn't for them."

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson also chimed in on the offensive line's praises afterward.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen holes open up that wide," he said. "Combine that with the way Karan ran the ball, and it opened up so much in our passing game. It got the safeties to come down and play in the box and expect run, so we hit them over the top."