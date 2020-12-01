"Out of an abundance of caution, we will again hold all team activities in a virtual format today," team spokesman Dave Ablauf said in a statement. "We will continue to follow the prevention protocols and recommendations of our medical professionals and the health department, and do everything to keep our focus on protecting the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes and staff."

It appears Michigan football's Saturday game with Maryland remains in jeopardy. The Wolverines have paused in-person activities for the second straight day due to COVID-19 concerns.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday they would continue to follow all protocols put in place since June and continue to be proactive in the fight to keep the student-athletes safe..

"... Everybody is tested daily. We've tested four times since Friday and every day before that, so ... during the game, that's considered to be a clean field," he said. "Nobody can play. Even if they are a presumptive positive the day of or night before the game, they'e not allowed to play."

What today's cancellation means for future games is still unclear.

"Were going to continue to do what we've done. The health and safety is first and foremost," Harbaugh said Monday. "We'll continue to lean on the medical professionals and an abundance of caution, always. It's a continuation. It's day to day, has been since June ...

"You see some other programs, the NFL, across the league, not having people in the facilities I think [Monday and Tuesday]. I think it's the right thing to do, and the right thing to do to be proactive, to do meetings virtually. Predicting tomorrow or the next day — no, I'm not. I'm not predicting."