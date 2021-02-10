 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Feb. 10
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Feb. 10

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Sherrone Moore, answer subscriber questions and more.

Michigan Wolverines assistant Sherrone Moore is now co-Offensive Coordinator and o-line coach
Michigan Wolverines assistant Sherrone Moore is now co-Offensive Coordinator and o-line coach (AP Images)

