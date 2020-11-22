 Michigan Wolverines Football: Balas & Skene Break Down Michigan Football's Win At Rutgers
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 16:20:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Post-Rutgers

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk U-M's win over Rutgers, line play and more.

RELATED: Offense Notes: McNamara is Masterful off the Bench

RELATED: Notes, Quotes & Observations


---

