Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Pre-Ohio State

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to preview U-M's game with Ohio State, more.

RELATED — Keys To The Game: OSU at U-M

RELATED — Wolverine Watch: Michigan Fans Want To Believe Again

RELATED — Ohio State Is 'Something You Think About The Entire Year'


