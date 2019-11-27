Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Pre-Ohio State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to preview U-M's game with Ohio State, more.
RELATED — Keys To The Game: OSU at U-M
RELATED — Wolverine Watch: Michigan Fans Want To Believe Again
RELATED — Ohio State Is 'Something You Think About The Entire Year'
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook