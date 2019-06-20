Chris Balas, Brandon Brown, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey talk Michigan's upcoming season, Brandon Peters' landing spot, Michigan baseball and U-M's huge football recruiting weekend. That and more on this week's episode.

