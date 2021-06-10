Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton

Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking Michigan football, expectations and more. Fithian and senior editor John Borton discuss what might push the Wolverines above the seven or eight wins most think they'll get this fall. Fithian also points out key spots on the schedule, and make-or-break, 50-50 games.

Quarterback Cade McNamara is determined to get Michigan into the end zone any way he can.

Here's what Fithian has to say…