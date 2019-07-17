News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 16:17:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (7/17)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Michigan Wolverines football team has been picked to win the Big Ten. Former U-M offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about that and more ...

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last year. (Per Kjeldsen)

