Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas, Bye Week

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to peek ahead at Wisconsin, talk some more Army and more.

Michigan Wolverines football left guard Ben Bredeson and the offensive line need improvement before a Sept. 21 tilt at Wisconsin.
