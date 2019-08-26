New York Times best-selling author John U. Bacon joins the podcast, talking about his new book on Michigan football.

Bacon discusses with senior editor John Borton the book "Overtime — Jim Harbaugh And The Michigan Wolverines At The Crossroads Of College Football." In it, Bacon not only takes readers behind the scene on the 2018 U-M season, he delves into a host of topics and personalities surrounding Michigan football and the college game itself.

From Jim Harbaugh's formative years to Grant Newsome's horrific knee injury, to exclusive interviews with players, coaches, staffers and more, Bacon takes a deep dive into the Wolverines, and talks about it here.