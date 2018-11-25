Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh will be seeking better days against Ohio State in the future.

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen sifts through the rubble of Michigan's big loss in Columbus, on the podcast.

Van Bergen breaks down what he saw on defense, and what the future may hold. Here's what he had to say.


