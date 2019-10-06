Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast to talk about U-M's 10-3 victory over Iowa. Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss the Wolverines' stalwart effort on defense, and about those scratching their heads regarding head coach Jim Harbaugh's post-game assessment about Michigan "hitting its stride" on offense.

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson makes one of his team-leading 11 tackles against the Hawkeyes.