Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has to be contained for the Wolverines to win on Saturday.

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen breaks down the match-ups between Wisconsin and Michigan, on the podcast.

Van Bergen gives his takes on what the Wolverines have to do to slow down the Badgers and take control under the lights at Michigan Stadium. Here's what he had to say…


