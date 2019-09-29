News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 12:06:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Skene and Balas, Postgame Rutgers

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene breaks down a win over Rutgers with Chris Balas.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts And PFF Grades Vs. Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football freshman receiver Giles Jackson scored his first career touchdown Saturday.
Michigan Wolverines football freshman receiver Giles Jackson scored his first career touchdown Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}