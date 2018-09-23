Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-23 08:39:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Post-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qdpzsnptuqckhi9yluqx
Azdpwmuldnatbzqxohrs
Redshirt junior viper Jordan Glasgow was one of many Wolverines hounding the 'Huskers.

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen had plenty to say about Michigan's 56-10 humbling of Nebraska, on the podcast.

Here's what Van Bergen had to say, with senior editor John Borton.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}