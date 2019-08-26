In case you missed the first three editions:

Every preseason, the staff of The Wolverine votes on the 25 most indispensable Michigan Wolverines for the upcoming football season. Our list kicks continues today, with Nos. 10-6 revealed below.

Paye stepped up in a big way when injuries hit last season, and this year figures to be the full payoff. He’s stepping into Rashan Gary’s vacated defensive end spot — a position he started in four times a year ago — after posting 29 tackles, 5.5 stops for loss and two sacks.

He also forced a fumble, and forced coaches and teammates to keep mentioning him frequently as a power player for the Wolverines in 2019.

He’s done more than draw attention with his play, though. Approaching his third season in a winged helmet, he’s shown a major investment in making Michigan’s younger players better.

“There’s a lot of young guys on the team,” he said. “I have to be the guy to pull the guys aside, ones who have been messing up in practice and say, ‘Let’s work on this today.’

“It’s my junior year, and I have to speak up. I can’t just be the guy who leads by example. I have to have a voice.”

Paye stands ready to fill a gap, following Michigan’s significant personnel departures on the defensive line and the defense in general. He’s convinced the Wolverines stepping forward with him will do so effectively.

“I think we’ll be good,” he said. “We’re young, but we’ve got guys that want to play. Our young guys are hungry. They’re trying to take as many reps as they can.

“I tell them my story. My freshman year, I got my opportunity because Chase [Winovich] was a little injured. Coach [Greg Mattison] made me take all his reps to learn all my plays faster and just get more comfortable.”

He’s very comfortable now.

“Kwity might be, technically, the best football player in the country,” defensive coordinator Don Brown offered. “I’m just saying. That guy, he’s hard to fool. No concerns about him.”