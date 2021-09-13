Michigan Wolverines Football: Punt Return Change Coming, Other Notes

Second-year frosh A.J. Henning has been working there, and it’s possible, if not probable, he’ll get a shot Saturday against Northern Illinois. Harbaugh insisted Monday he needed Kolesar in other areas on punt return.

Caden Kolesar, son of elite former return man John Kolesar (1980s), has gotten his shot due to his great hands, and he’s had his ups and downs. He returned a punt 20 yards against Washington but also dropped one before jumping on it inside the 15-yard line just before halftime last week.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has led his team to a 2-0 record, but there are still things to shore up. The punt return game is one of them after senior Ronnie Bell went down on a 31-yard return in a season opening win over Western Michigan.

"He’s so valuable at the other positions on punt return that we really need somebody else to step up, and I think A.J. is really close,” Harbaugh said. “He jad a good week of practice last week, will have another one this week. A.J., [freshman] Andrel Anthony, [cornerback] D.J. Turner and [freshman running back] Donovan Edwards will be the guys in the mix there.

“We’re going to be a better punt return unit if Caden’s rushing or holding up. He’s just so good at those things. It happened to be he was the best guy at catching the ball, and that’s a factor this past week. But going forward, we’re going to be much better if we have him playing the other positions and get somebody else stepping up returning the punts.”

NOTES

Two young defenders, interior lineman Kris Jenkins and cornerback D.J. Turner, have stepped up as major contributors through two weeks. Jenkins, now 275 pounds, notched five tackles, including a half tackle for loss, in the win over Washington and was disruptive. Turner notched three solo tackles and a pass break-up.

“Kris Jenkins has been getting a lot of snaps, and he’s improving and playing good … playing really good on kickoff return, as well,” Harbaugh said. “He’s taking steps.

“Like a lot of guys, you see D.J. in coverage really progressing, and also the way he is pursuing and coming up like running a .8 40 and trying to get through to the ball carrier. So, the physical part of his game is really surfacing, and it’s great to see.”

Turner was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for hitting the quarterback late after a flag. Harbaugh didn’t agre with the call at the time, and he still didn’t Monday.

"That’s something we want to ask [the Big Ten] about. It was a fake, and the part that was interesting was the quarterback really stepped up in the pocket like he was going to throw the ball, and D.J. ran into him," Harbaugh said. "So, that’s a good one to seek an explanation on.”

• Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was back up in the press box after spending last season and half the season before on the sidelines.

“Two years ago, he was on the field the whole time. I just think it’s a good thing,” Harbaugh said. “Our players … it’s just a better vantage point,” Harbaugh said. “I think that’s the way he feels about it. Then, the communication, the players know what’s going on; they know the calls and they know the signals really well.

“Cade [McNamara] does a great job as the guy managing it on the field. The play caller up in the box it seems is the way Josh is more comfortable right now. I’m with it.”