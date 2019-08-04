Michigan Wolverines football freshman wide receiver Quintel Kent announced on Twitter tonight that he will not play in 2019 due to "some unfortunate medical findings."

"Due to some unfortunate medical findings, I will not have the opportunity to participate in this year's football season," Kent wrote.

"I would like to thank Michigan and especially my family for the endless amounts of support. I will continue to pursue my education at the University.

"Although I don't fully understand this part of my journey, I trust in God's plan for what the future holds. Go Blue."

Kent was one of five wideouts Michigan brought in in its 2019 recruiting class, along with Giles Jackson, Cornelius Johnson, George Johnson and Mike Sainristil.

The Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward alum was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school, despite breaking several of the prep powerhouse's school records.

With that being said, he wasn't necessarily expected to see meaningful snaps in 2019, with juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, redshirt sophomore Tarik Black and sophomore Ronnie Bell expected to see the majority of the action.

It remains to be seen whether or not Kent's situation is career-threatening.

The Wolverines officially kicked off fall camp on Friday, and open the season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State.