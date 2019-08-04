News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 19:22:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Sunday Night Chat: Discussing Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting

TheWolverine Staff
Staff Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Join the discussion as we answer all your questions pertaining to the start of fall practice, along with Michigan Wolverines basketball and recruiting.

RELATED: Andrew Gentry Admits a Commitment is a Possibility

Zoph3fu6892vrsrznxhc
The Michigan Wolverines' football program will kick off their season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (Austin Fox)

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Subscribers can join the discussion here:

SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}