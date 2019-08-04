Sunday Night Chat: Discussing Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Join the discussion as we answer all your questions pertaining to the start of fall practice, along with Michigan Wolverines basketball and recruiting.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Subscribers can join the discussion here:
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook