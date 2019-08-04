Andrew Gentry Admits A Commitment Is A Possibility On His Next Trip To U-M
Littleton (Colo.) Columbine four-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentry is arguably the biggest remaining target (both literally and figuratively at 6-8, 305 pounds) on the Michigan Wolverines’ entire 2020 football recruiting board (though Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star running back Jalen Berger could make a case as well), checking in at No. 54 overall nationally.
The Maize and Blue's 2020 class is actually almost wrapped up with 23 total commitments and four offensive linemen already in the fold, though a spot will likely always be open for a player of Gentry’s caliber.
The 6-8, 305-pounder was not on U-M’s campus for last weekend’s Barbecue at The Big House, but instead took his official visit the week prior.
Gentry provided a recap of how that weekend unfolded, discussing his relationship with offensive line coach Ed Warinner, as well as the impact of a significant religious figure he met with.
“I was there from July 21-23 and had a lot of fun with the coaching staff during the whole trip,” Gentry recalled. “I also got to see the updates Michigan is making to all their facilities.
“I spent a lot of time with Coach Warinner and got to see how obvious it is the way he cares about his players. He’s been successful at a lot of the top programs around the nation, and he’s taking Michigan’s o-line in the right direction as well — it's clear with how much better they got as last season went on, and I expect that trend to continue in 2019.
“I just have an outstanding relationship with him. I also met with the bishop of our [Mormon] church. He explained to me what our church is like out there and how many members they have in the area, and things of that nature.
