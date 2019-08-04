The Maize and Blue's 2020 class is actually almost wrapped up with 23 total commitments and four offensive linemen already in the fold, though a spot will likely always be open for a player of Gentry’s caliber.

Littleton (Colo.) Columbine four-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentry is arguably the biggest remaining target (both literally and figuratively at 6-8, 305 pounds) on the Michigan Wolverines’ entire 2020 football recruiting board (though Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star running back Jalen Berger could make a case as well), checking in at No. 54 overall nationally.

The 6-8, 305-pounder was not on U-M’s campus for last weekend’s Barbecue at The Big House, but instead took his official visit the week prior.

Gentry provided a recap of how that weekend unfolded, discussing his relationship with offensive line coach Ed Warinner, as well as the impact of a significant religious figure he met with.

“I was there from July 21-23 and had a lot of fun with the coaching staff during the whole trip,” Gentry recalled. “I also got to see the updates Michigan is making to all their facilities.