This is not necessarily a 2020 class projection because I think there are still a lot of moving parts that could result in some changes down the line. What this is, is a look at who I believe Michigan leads for right now based on recent visits and talks I've had with several people involved with specific recruits. This list is also going to include Michigan's current commits in order to depict how the class could potentially look. There may be some prospects out there who don't even have an offer yet that end up in the class — we definitely saw some of that last year.

Michigan is still in really good shape with a lot of prospects who won't currently show up on this list as well. The Wolverines have made a lot of final groups within the last couple of weeks and some of those guys could become bigger priorities or give U-M a harder look than they are right now depending on how other dominoes fall. So, without further ado, here are the current predictions from across all Hot Boards.