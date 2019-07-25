A.J. Henning Has 'That Speed Every Team Is Looking For,' Per Opposing Coach
The highest-rated recruit in the Michigan Wolverines’ entire 2020 football recruiting class resides in Frankfort, Ill., in the form of Lincoln Way East four-star running back A.J. Henning (at No. 84 nationally).
Each of Lincoln Way East’s last two campaigns have ended in the postseason against Loyola Academy — in 2017 in the state championship with a 23-14 victory, and in 2018 with a 24-16 defeat.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: BBQ at The Big House Visitors List
RELATED: A HS Coach Explains why Some Schools may Have Passed on U-M's Kris Jenkins
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The head coach of the Loyola Academy Ramblers, John Holecek, has obviously familiarized himself greatly with Henning and Lincoln Way East over the last two years, and provided some interesting perspective on what Michigan is getting in the versatile offensive threat.
“We were actually winning the state championship game [in 2017] until they decided to put him in at running back,” Holecek recalled.
“He then had two long runs for touchdowns against us. His start/stop is exceptional and his overall speed is unmatched in Illinois.
“He had an ankle injury in the game against us last year and we wound up beating them, but it didn’t look like he had his top-end speed.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news