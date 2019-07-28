News More News
Alex VanSumeren Recaps An Eventful BBQ, Forms Bond With Nua And Harbaugh

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
If class of 2022 Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren’s last name looks familiar, it’s because he’s the younger brother of current Michigan redshirt freshman running back Ben VanSumeren.

The younger brother doesn’t yet own a star ranking by Rivals, but that is simply because prospects in the 2022 class haven’t yet been rated.

Class of 2022 Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren received an offer from the Michigan Wolverines football program in April. (Brandon Brown)
He was in attendance for Michigan’s barbecue at The Big House yesterday and gave a rundown of what the day’s festivities all consisted of, which coaches and recruits he bonded with, and much more.

“We started the day off with a photo shoot,” VanSumeren began. “We then watched a strength presentation and got tempered by the strength coaches.

“After that, I did some drills with [defensive line] Coach [Shaun] Nua, and those went great. Working with him was actually my favorite part of the whole day — he’s a great guy and a great coach, and it was awesome practicing with him and having him coach me up.

{{ article.author_name }}