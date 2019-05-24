News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 18:09:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Analyzing Braiden McGregor's Game

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

K6myzlc9wzthkrs6r2kf
Three-star defensive end Braiden McGregor has been one of Michigan's top targets for a long time. His upside is through the roof. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Despite a three-star rating, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor has been one of Michigan's top overall targets for a long time. Nine other college football powerhouses also wanted McGregor badly but the Wolverines won out. Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt is the man in charge of McGregor's rating and gives his input on why the 6-6, 250-pounder has been ranked how he has with a bump on the horizon.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}