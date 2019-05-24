Despite a three-star rating, Port Huron (Mich.) Northern strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor has been one of Michigan's top overall targets for a long time. Nine other college football powerhouses also wanted McGregor badly but the Wolverines won out. Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt is the man in charge of McGregor's rating and gives his input on why the 6-6, 250-pounder has been ranked how he has with a bump on the horizon.