{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 08:00:00 -0500') }}

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Cade Denhoff On U-M Offer

Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Florida defensive end Cade Denhoff is excited about Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Shaun Nua, Michigan’s defensive line coach, was down south on Thursday and offered 2021 Lakeland (Fla.) Lakeland Christian High defensive end Cade Denhoff. The 6-5, prospect says he’s up to 225 pounds now, and holds additional offers from Nebraska, Penn State, UCF and others.


