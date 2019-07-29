Cincinnati RB Corey Kiner Tabs U-M As His Early Favorite Following Visit
The Michigan Wolverines football program has just two commits so far in its 2021 class, in La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi.
The Maize and Blue will undoubtedly add a running back to that group at some point, and Cincinnati Roger Bacon three-star Corey Kiner appears to be an early likely candidate.
He was in Ann Arbor over the weekend for the annual Barbecue at The Big House, and recapped how Saturday’s festivities all unfolded before concluding with some pretty strong words for the Wolverine program.
“I talked to Coach [Jim] Harbaugh as soon as I got there, and we caught up on everything that had happened since the last time I saw him,” Kiner began.
“They showed us the weight room after that and all the benefits it has to offer, and I got a chance to speak with their strength and conditioning coach [Ben Herbert] during that time — he showed us a video of everything the current players do.
“It’s the best weight room in the country, and easily one of the best I’ve ever seen during my trips to other colleges. We did a pre-workout session in it, and then did some drills with running backs coach [Jay Harbaugh] out on the field.
“He explained what he all does with his players, and what we can do to better our own game. Coach Jay is always energetic and always seems hyped to see me, and provided me with several pointers that I can do to better my own performance.
“He’s one of the best critics I have, because he tells me what I do wrong before explaining what I do right. We played Peru-Ball after that, which is a big game Coach Harbaugh likes to do.
“Finally, we were given a full tour of the press box.”
