Class of 2021 Cincinnati Roger Bacon three-star running back Corey Kiner holds notable offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State and Penn State. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

He was in Ann Arbor over the weekend for the annual Barbecue at The Big House, and recapped how Saturday’s festivities all unfolded before concluding with some pretty strong words for the Wolverine program. “I talked to Coach [Jim] Harbaugh as soon as I got there, and we caught up on everything that had happened since the last time I saw him,” Kiner began.