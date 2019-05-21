Michigan ventured into familiar territory earlier today and offered 2021 Akron (Ohio) Bishop Hoban inside linebacker Damon Ollison II. That makes three offers for the young 6-0, 205 pound prospect, adding to a list that includes Rutgers and Arkansas.

Ollison II played last season as a teammate of 2019 offensive line signee Nolan Rumler and is familiar with Michigan’s campus, to an extent, already.