Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Damon Ollison II Adds U-M Offer

Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Akron (Ohio) Bishop Hoban sophomore linebacker "very excited" to receive U-M offer.

Michigan ventured into familiar territory earlier today and offered 2021 Akron (Ohio) Bishop Hoban inside linebacker Damon Ollison II. That makes three offers for the young 6-0, 205 pound prospect, adding to a list that includes Rutgers and Arkansas.

Ollison II played last season as a teammate of 2019 offensive line signee Nolan Rumler and is familiar with Michigan’s campus, to an extent, already.

