Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Dani Dennis-Sutton Adds U-M Offer
Michigan hasn’t signed a player from Maryland in a while, so it’s a good thing that 2022 defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who plays for Owing Mills (Md.) Mcdonogh, is actually from Delaware. The freshman 6-6, 240-pounder is already up to an impressive nine offers, including Florida, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Michigan and more.
