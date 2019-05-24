Three-star strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor is one of Michigan's top targets and he's ready to make a decision. (Brandon Brown)

Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star strongside defensive end Braiden McGregor has been one of Michigan's top overall targets for a while now and later tonight, he'll let the world know if the U-M staff got the job done. The 6-6, 250-pounder is set to announce his college decision tonight at 7 pm at his high school.

The No. 13 player in the state of Michigan dropped a loaded top ten consisting of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State back on April 1 but it's always felt like a Michigan vs. Notre Dame battle for the big pass rusher. Ohio State made a surge by stealing Greg Mattison away from Michigan and Florida hosted McGregor on an official visit last weekend, but everyone seems to be anticipate the rising senior to pick the Wolverines or Irish later tonight. *WATCH MCGREGOR'S DECISION LIVE HERE. ONCE HIS DECISION GETS CLOSER, THE LINK WILL BE LIVE.*

Thank you to all of the schools that have recruited me. By no means was this easy to narrow my list. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to build relationships with everyone that has recruited me. With that being said, here are my top ten schools. pic.twitter.com/DTq7JQVNWE — Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) April 1, 2019

Making A Case For Michigan

McGregor has been treated at target No. 1 for a while by Michigan and it's obviously resonated. It's been a total team effort when it comes to how he was recruited but the efforts have been led by tight ends coach Sherrone Moore and new defensive line coach Shaun Nua. Both assistants have done a great job making McGregor and his family feel comfortable and wanted. Defensive coordinator Don Brown was also heavily involved and has made sure that McGregor knew exactly how he'd be used were he to come to Michigan. Ann Arbor is also only a little over an hour away from Port Huron. McGregor is extremely close with his family and having them nearby would be huge for everyone.

Making A Case For Notre Dame

The biggest thing working in Notre Dame's favor seems to be McGregor's relationships with Irish commits. Four-star quarterback Drew Pyne and four-star defensive lineman Rylie Mills in particular have formed a solid bond with McGregor and that seems to be pretty important to the Michigander. His Twitter feed is littered with Notre Dame content because he's close with those guys and retweets a lot of their stuff. Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston has also done a very good job recruiting McGregor. The assistant even showed up at one of McGregor's lacrosse games in a No. 17 Notre Dame jersey to show his support. It's not the first time a college coach has done this, but it speaks to how bad the Irish want McGregor in South Bend.

The Bottom Line

There really isn't one. That may seem like a cop out but no one seems to know what McGregor is going to do. No one from the Michigan or Notre Dame staffs are tweeting anything out that indicates they're confident and McGregor's entire camp has gone silent since he announced his decision date. One minute, someone close to the Notre Dame programs says that McGregor is as good as committed. Minutes later, someone near the Michigan side of things will say he's all blue. This has truly been one of the more closely watched recruitments without any type of inkling of what the prospect will do. Kudos to McGregor, really. He enjoyed the process, did it his way and didn't seek out the spotlight and ask for attention. He's just really good so he happened to get a lot of it. We've outlined what we think is going to happen on The Fort several times and that's not changing. Whoever McGregor picks is going to get a great player and a phenomenal young man. It's easy to root for a kid like McGregor, but obviously it'll be much easier for everyone reading this to do so if he's in maize and blue.