A very well spoken person and talented young prospect, Owasso (Okla.) Owasso running back prospect Isaiah Jacobs has added his name to the pool of running backs that could potentially be at Michigan in a years time. The younger brother of former Alabama star and current Oakland Raider Josh Jacobs, Isaiah added an offer from the Wolverines on Tuesday.

Michigan becomes Jacobs most notable offer to date, alongside the likes of Ole Miss, Arkansas, Maryland, Memphis and others. Before the Wolverines even offered he knew there was a chance it could be coming.