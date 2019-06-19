J.J. McCarthy is currently rated as the third best quarterback in the country for the 2021 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals.com released its initial top-100 for the class of 2021 yesterday, and La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star quarterback and Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy checked in at No. 11 nationally. If he were to hold onto that exact ranking throughout the entire recruiting process (which is highly unlikely), he would go down as the sixth-highest rated recruit Michigan has ever signed during the Rivals.com era (since 2002). With that in mind, we've taken a look back at the previous five who were rated higher, and have provided a quick recap on how each of their U-M careers unfolded. It should also be noted that we only included players Michigan signed out of high school, and excluded transfers (which is why senior quarterback Shea Patterson — who was rated No. 3 overall during his prep days — was left off the list).

No. 1 — Rashan Gary (DT) in 2016

Current U-M safeties/special teams coach Chris Partridge coached Jabrill Peppers at Gary's high school alma mater, Paramus Catholic., (AP Images)

He is the highest-rated recruit Michigan has ever signed during the Rivals era, coming to Ann Arbor (from New Jersey) as the No. 1 overall player in the 2016 class. Rivals.com listed Gary as a defensive tackle in high school, but he began his Wolverine tenure at defensive end and stayed there for the rest of his career. He made a significant impact right off the bat as a freshman in 2016, appearing in all 13 games as a backup and racking up 27 tackles, five stops behind the line of scrimmage and one sack. Gary then earned a starting role as a sophomore in 2017, beginning all 13 contests while compiling 66 tackles, 12 stops for loss and six sacks, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches. Injuries derailed his junior season in 2018 as Gary missed the entire month of October, though the New Jersey native still managed to accumulate 44 stops, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, and earn first-team All-Big Ten honors once again from the coaches. The defensive end then chose to leave Ann Arbor early following his junior season, and was selected No. 12 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2019 NFL draft.



No. 3 — Jabrill Peppers (CB) in 2014

Jabrill Peppers' lone interception of his career came in 2016 at Ohio State. (AP Images)

He was the biggest recruit former head coach Brady Hoke (2011-14) signed during his four years at Michigan, which takes on a bit more significance when considering the former U-M head man brought in two separate classes that ranked in the top-7 nationally. Peppers flashed his immense potential right away as a freshman in 2014 when he appeared in three of the club's first four games, but was then lost for the season with injury and received a medical redshirt as a result. He enjoyed a breakout campaign as a redshirt freshman in Jim Harbaugh's first season of 2015, starting 12 games at safety while also serving as the club's primary punt returner, and even seeing time on offense. Peppers finished with 45 tackles, 5.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 10 passes defended, earning consensus first-team All-Big Ten recognition as a result. The versatile athlete then took his game to yet another level in 2016, starting 12 games in Michigan's viper linebacker spot, and racking up 72 tackles, 16 stops for loss, four sacks and an interception. He also rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns, ran a punt back for a score, was named a first-team AP All-American and finished fifth in Heisman trophy voting. Peppers then departed Michigan following his redshirt sophomore campaign, and was chosen 25th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL draft.

No. 4 — Ryan Mallett (QB) in 2007

Ryan Mallett spent time with the Patriots from 2011-13, the Texans from 2014-15, and the Ravens from 2015-17, but has not appeared in the NFL since '17. (AP Images)

He came to Michigan as the No. 2 quarterback in the country in the 2007 class (Notre Dame's Jimmy Clausen was No. 1), and was expected to be Chad Henne's successor and the next great passer under then-head coach Lloyd Carr (1995-07). Injuries to Henne in his senior season allowed Mallett to see playing time in 11 games as a freshman, throwing for 892 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Carr's retirement and the hiring of Rich Rodriguez caused Mallett to transfer following the 2007 campaign, as he headed for Arkansas to play out the rest of his collegiate days. The pocket passer sat out the 2008 season, but then enjoyed successful 2009 and 2010 campaigns that saw him throw for a combined 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns, before departing for the NFL after his redshirt junior year and becoming a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2011.

No. 6 — Prescott Burgess (S) in 2003

Prescott Burgess picked off two passes in Michigan's 47-21 destruction of Notre Dame in 2006. (AP Images)

Though he definitely did not live up to his No. 6 national ranking out of high school, Burgess still put together a solid career in Ann Arbor (especially his final two seasons). He transitioned from safety to linebacker as a freshman in 2003, but only racked up 42 tackles during his first two years at U-M. Burgess then enjoyed a breakout campaign as a junior in 2005, registering 81 tackles, four stops behind the line of scrimmage, one sack and an interception. During his senior campaign of 2006, the Ohio native compiled 48 stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two picks, including his famous 31-yard interception return for a touchdown against Brady Quinn and the No. 2-ranked Irish in the 2006 47-21 beatdown of Notre Dame in South Bend (pictured above). He was a sixth round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2007 NFL draft, and went on to play five seasons in the pros (2007-09 and 2009-11 with Baltimore, and 2009 with New England).

No. 8 — Derrick Green (RB) in 2013

Derrick Green's career-high in yardage came when he rushed for 170 yards against Appalachian State in 2014. (AP Images)