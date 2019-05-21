Michigan offered 2020 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones back in January, and have quietly been in hot pursuit of the 6-4, 275-pound prospect. Bingley-Jones has an offer sheet including the likes of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, UNC, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon and more and he’s continuing to build his bond with new Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua.