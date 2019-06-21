News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Versatile Defensive Lineman Kris Jenkins Jr. Ready For U-M Official

Bfexjyvqskagphxeuq1t
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Incmfbjgkxqkafbhavmr
Three-star strongside defensive end Kris Jenkins Jr. wasted no time in setting up an official visit to Michigan. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

Michigan just offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star strongside defensive end Kris Jenkins Jr. on May 30 so the fact that he's ready for an official visit this weekend is pretty telling. The 6-3, 235-pounder recapped what he was thinking when the U-M staff decided to offer him.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}