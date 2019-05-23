Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall has been one of the more impressive looking linemen in the 2021 class for a couple of years now because of his physical stature and overall build. At 6-6, 315 pounds, he's already as big as a lot of college linemen and carries almost no bad weight. Because of that, Ed Warinner identified Tengwall as a top target some time ago and Tengwall is definitely feeling U-M because of it.