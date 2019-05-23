News More News
football

Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Landon Tengwall Interested In U-M

Maryland offensive tackle Landon Tengwall has emerged as one of Ed Warinner's top targets in the 2021 class. (Brandon Brown)

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall has been one of the more impressive looking linemen in the 2021 class for a couple of years now because of his physical stature and overall build. At 6-6, 315 pounds, he's already as big as a lot of college linemen and carries almost no bad weight. Because of that, Ed Warinner identified Tengwall as a top target some time ago and Tengwall is definitely feeling U-M because of it.

